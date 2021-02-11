PJ Powers ready to spread some love & romance this Valentine’s Day
It’s the month of love and music maestro PJ Powers is preparing for an exclusive night of romance in Knysna.
South Africa’s living legend is set to perform under the stars with her long-time guitarist and side-man Tigger Reunert, at the Blend Restaurant in Knysna on Saturday, February 13.
She said: “I haven’t celebrated Valentine’s Day much in the past, but with everything going on in the world, I couldn’t think of a better time to spread some love and romance through music. This resounds with me at the moment.”
Powers urged fans to join her on this special night of love. “Bring a loved one or a friend and let’s responsibly celebrate this romantic day together.”
With a career spanning over 3 decades, she started as the lead singer of 80s band Hotline.
Her solo career flourished during the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as “Feel So Strong”, “Jabulani” and “You’re So Good To Me”.
Powers’s song “World in Union” has has become an iconic Rugby World Cup tune.
Her most recent hits include the singles “Destiny”, “Stay” and a rework of “There is An Answer”, a collaboration with the late gospel musician Sfiso Ncwane.
In 2017, Powers produced, re-recorded and released Home to Africa, a chart-topping collaboration with Ugandan R&B artists Radio & Weazel.
The legend has shared the stage with many local and international stars including Eric Clapton, Joan Armatrading, Annie Lennox, Peter Gabriel, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, the Mahotella Queens, Youssou N’ Dour, Miriam Makeba, Harry Belafonte and more recently The Corrs and Mike and the Mechanics.
Tickets to the show are R150 at the venue or on Quicket.
The show starts at 7 pm.