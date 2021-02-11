PJ Powers ready to spread some love & romance this Valentine’s Day

It’s the month of love and music maestro PJ Powers is preparing for an exclusive night of romance in Knysna.

South Africa’s living legend is set to perform under the stars with her long-time guitarist and side-man Tigger Reunert, at the Blend Restaurant in Knysna on Saturday, February 13.

She said: “I haven’t celebrated Valentine’s Day much in the past, but with everything going on in the world, I couldn’t think of a better time to spread some love and romance through music. This resounds with me at the moment.”

Powers urged fans to join her on this special night of love. “Bring a loved one or a friend and let’s responsibly celebrate this romantic day together.”

With a career spanning over 3 decades, she started as the lead singer of 80s band Hotline.