Prime Circle the headline act at the International Tequila Festival 2019 Pic Supplied

The International Tequila Festival in Cape Town has released the much anticipated line up of music performers to headline the festival. The internationally acclaimed South African Rock ‘n Roll legends Prime Circle, The Kiffness (DJ Set), and the latest Afrikaans rap sensation Biggy will be performing his smash hit “Dames” at the #ITF19. T

The International Tequila Festival ‘19 will have a wide range of local, upcoming musicians and bands sharing the stage with the headliners, such as The Guy Is Alive, The Vanilla Colts, Upper Mill, Fusion Rhythm, Emma-Jean, Forest Key and a wide variety of versatile artists and bands for the much anticipated 3 day spectacle of Tequila, Mezcal, and Agave Spirits.

Prime Circle & The Kiffness will be playing on Friday 1 Nov, 2019 and Biggy on Saturday 2 Nov, 2019.

The Mexican themed fiesta will celebrate the Day Of The Dead. In Mexico and Latin America, “Dia De Los Muertos”, or “Day Of The Dead” is a festival of colour, joy, love and respect celebrating deceased family and friends with food and tequila.