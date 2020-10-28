Prince Kaybee set for First Thursdays at the Grand Africa Café & Beach
Summer is drawing closer, days are stretching longer, and the need to get together and celebrate with each other is growing stronger.
Kicking off on the November 5, the Grand Africa Rising series of carefully curated experiences will be celebrated on the First Thursday of every month for the duration of summer, and what better venue to launch the concert series than at the V&A Waterfront’s Grand Africa Café & Beach?
A one-of-a-kind seafront venue and private beach, a favourite for locals and internationals alike, the Grand Africa Café & Beach is the perfect place to enjoy sundowners and launch your way into party-mode, all in full view of Table Mountain as a backdrop, and the Atlantic Ocean lapping away beside you.
Prince Kaybee will be leading the charge as the first of our hand-selected acts.
The “Fetch Your Life“ hitmaker’s most recent album, ”Project Hope“, is more than a musical work of art, but rather an initiative directed at upholding women and taking a stand against gender-based-violence, featuring ten of SA’s hottest up-and-coming female vocalists, some of whom will be accompanying this grand event.
In the spirit of partying for a good cause, Grand Africa Rising will assist Prince Kaybee in raising funds for the Heidedal Youth Mission Centre (House of Hope), a community-based child and youth care centre situated in Bloemfontein.
A portion of the proceeds will go directly towards providing a safe, nurturing environment for children who have been abused, abandoned, neglected, and orphaned, providing them with a place to stay, and developing skills to allow self-sustainability in their futures.
The event will be inside the Grand Hall, which will be setup in compliance with Covid-19 regulations and safety measures, permits, and by-laws.
This is an exclusive limited guest event for over 18’s only.
Event Information:
Venue: Grand Africa Café & Beach, V&A Waterfront
Date: 5 November 2020
Time: Doors open at 4pm.
DJ Line-up: Tanya Vee (4pm - 6pm), DJ Liho (6pm - 7.30pm), Sytec (7.30pm - 9pm), Prince Kaybee (9pm- 10pm), Siphe Tebeka (10pm to 11.30pm)
Tickets: R250 - R10 000, available at Quicket.
VIP lounge pockets that can accommodate small groups of 6,8 or 10 people available.