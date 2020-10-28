Prince Kaybee set for First Thursdays at the Grand Africa Café & Beach

Summer is drawing closer, days are stretching longer, and the need to get together and celebrate with each other is growing stronger.

Kicking off on the November 5, the Grand Africa Rising series of carefully curated experiences will be celebrated on the First Thursday of every month for the duration of summer, and what better venue to launch the concert series than at the V&A Waterfront’s Grand Africa Café & Beach?

A one-of-a-kind seafront venue and private beach, a favourite for locals and internationals alike, the Grand Africa Café & Beach is the perfect place to enjoy sundowners and launch your way into party-mode, all in full view of Table Mountain as a backdrop, and the Atlantic Ocean lapping away beside you.

Prince Kaybee will be leading the charge as the first of our hand-selected acts.

The “Fetch Your Life“ hitmaker’s most recent album, ”Project Hope“, is more than a musical work of art, but rather an initiative directed at upholding women and taking a stand against gender-based-violence, featuring ten of SA’s hottest up-and-coming female vocalists, some of whom will be accompanying this grand event.