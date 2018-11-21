There's really no excuse not to party this festive season. The Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town (RED) has announced its killer line-up of acts as well as Xmas and New Year’s Eve packages that will have you rocking well into 2019.
Throughout the festive season, RED will be activating a kids playroom that will include movie nights, pillow fights, a games room and junior baking masterclasses; all under the watchful eye of professional babysitters and security.
Festive line-up
DJ Euphonik residency
What: Join RED for a pool party of note with DJ Euphonik
When: Every Thursday in December and 3 January 2019 from 2pm to 9pm
Where: RED Roof
Price: R365 per person including a Boom Box filled with delicious treats. Cost excludes drinks which are for own account.
Crimbo Lunch
What: RED festive Xmas lunch served family-style, crazy RED crackers, cool eggnog on arrival and a RED Xmas surprise.
When: 25 December 2018 between 12.30pm and 4pm
Where: OUIBar + KTCHN
Price: R695 per person, R350 per kid aged 5-16 years old. Kids under 5 years old eat for free (if accompanied by an adult). Cost excludes drinks which are for own account.
#RockingRED with Monark on New Year’s Eve
What: Rock into the new year with pop rock band Monark
When: 31 December 2018 from 7pm to 2am
Where: OUIBar + KTCHN
Price: R850 per person, including a choice of burgers, tacos and fries, and a welcome gin and tonic on arrival. Cost excludes drinks which are for own account.
#PartyInTheClouds for New Year's Eve
What: Watch the sunset listening to one of Cape Town’s finest singers followed by a live DJ
When: 31 December 2018 from 6pm to 2am
Where: RED Roof
Price: R2 100 per person, including a seafood feast and a welcome drink. Cost excludes drinks which are for own account.
For all bookings, contact [email protected] or on 087-086-1578.