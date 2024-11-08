‘Rands Holidae: The promised Land’ has been postponed

Rands Holidae Festival, initially set to take place from November 29 to December 1, at The Promised Land farm in the Swartland Winelands, has been postponed. This comes after unforeseen challenges related to municipal bylaws and the rezoning process in Swartland.

Despite securing 90% of artist bookings and logistical arrangements, they were informed of these challenges by local authorities in a recent meeting. The organisers had been preparing for a three-day camping festival, featuring a stellar lineup of artists including Blxckie, Nasty C, Scotts Maphuma, Maglera Doe Boy, Kelvin Momo, Usimamane, and Leemckrazy. However, after a meeting with Swartland Municipality, it was revealed that the necessary municipal approvals for the festival could not be secured in time.

In a statement, the organisers expressed their deep disappointment, but also assured festival goers that the dream of Rands Holidae is not gone. “While this setback is disheartening, we remain optimistic. The dream of Rands Holidae is not gone, only delayed,” they said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐧![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐬® 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐩![CDATA[]]>𝐞 𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐰![CDATA[]]>𝐧 (@randscapetown) As a result of the postponement, organisers have announced Rands Summer Sessions, a new event set to take place in Rand, Khayelitsha from November 29 to January 3. This event will feature the same lineup of artists originally scheduled for Rands Holidae, alongside surprise performances. The Summer Sessions will be a celebration of music, culture, and adventure, offering fans an immersive and vibrant experience of community and culture.

As a gesture of appreciation, general access will be free on November 29, 30, and December 1. VIP and VVIP bookings can still be made through the usual channels. Ticket holders for the original Rands Holidae 2024 event will be able to request full refunds via Webtickets. Those who purchased tickets through Pick n Pay can also obtain a refund by following the store’s voucher process.