Roast&Co Gin for The Win. Picture: Supplied

Ladies & Gentlemen, it's final time. Join Roast&Co. in the Heritage Square courtyard with Hendrick's Gin and Fitch & Leedes, at the final event in the series where we see finalists battle it off to create Cape Town's perfect blended Gin cocktail. The finalists are Josh Kaplan from Cafe Caprice, Donell Mwanza from Roast&Co. and Leighton Edward Rathbone from Orphanage Cocktail Emporium.

The finale is the culmination of a huge vibe in the courtyard with the winners of the previous rounds showcasing their skills in order to claim the grand prize.

Bartenders stand in line to win a Grand prize includes winning a R10 000 Hendricks Gin event for their respective bar along with a R3000 cash prize. Come join Roast&Co to see who will mix the finest Gin and Tonic, with a twist.

Venue: Roast&Co.

Time: 12:00 - 17:00

Date: 30 March 2019

Bookings essential.

Bookings & info: [email protected] / 021 424 6372