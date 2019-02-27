Just when you think there is no more fun to be had, Roast&Co present their Rosé All Day event, to celebrate the road to an endless Cape Town summer.
Roast&Co was inspired by HQ’s owners, the original pioneers of the mono menu in Cape Town, in order to provide a wholesome chicken dining experience to the public in an aim to break the mould of people only enjoying their favourite meal at home. They are a sustainable farm-to-table chicken on the bone restaurant that serves chicken that is specced especially for us.
Expect a day filled with delicious Brampton Rosé in the courtyard transformed into a European style piazza rosé party with the soothing sounds of Leyton Lee. Brampton is a range of premium wines for those inspired individuals who see the spark of possibility in everything around them.
Event Details:
Saturday 2 March
12pm – 5pm
* R145 endless Rosé (until 5pm)
Free entry, but booking essential!
Book a table for lunch, and stay all day!
Bookings essential: [email protected] or 021 424 6372.