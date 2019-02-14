Robin Pieters’ It’s a Love Thing Vol 3 on at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 23 February 2019.

February is the month of love, and it will be all about love and lots of it with Robin Pieters’ It’s a Love Thing Vol 3 on at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on 23 February 2019. This is the third edition of this enormously popular show. Audiences can expect all the surprises, glamour, sparkle, bells and whistles that have made this show such a hit in the past.

"This year is extra special as it is Robin’s tenth year as an entertainer, and he will also be celebrating his birthday on the night,” says Elouise Matthys, the PR and Promotions Manager at GrandWest. “Don’t miss Robin Pieters as he shares the stage with some of the biggest male voices in South Africa, all of whom have contributed to his career in some way.”

Tickets are available from Computicket, starting at R115. Doors open at 19h00 and the show starts at 20h00, there will be a short interval.