Rocking The Daisies postponed to 2021

Cape Town - Rocking The Daisies has been postponed to 1 - 3 October 2021, organisers said on Tuesday. In a statement on Tuesday the team said that headliners, Stormzy, Ari Lennox and Col3trane, have all been confirmed to perform next year. "A decision has been made to move the 15th year anniversary of Rocking the Daisies Music & Lifestyle Festival to 1-3 October 2021. We are happy to announce that Stormzy, Ari Lennox and Col3trane have confirmed they will be performing at Daisies15 in 2021. Weekend pass holders were encouraged to hold on to their tickets. "We encourage you to please hold onto your full weekend pass and roll it over into 2021. In doing so you will keep our industry alive, and save many jobs.

"We are in a unique position to have an additional 12 months to plan our biggest anniversary weekend to date. We are going to produce the greatest festival on Earth.

"If you would like a refund, please follow the below steps, refunds are subject to a 10% ticket refund fee ex VAT: 1. Login to your Quicket account 2. Go to 'My Tickets' 3. find your Daisies order and click 'Request Refund' Be safe out there. See you soon! Daisies Team."





Cardi B's performance was moved to Saturday, December 5 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg. “Both parties felt it important to make sure that Cardi B would still be coming to South Africa to give her Bardigang a performance they will never forget.





We are looking forward to hosting the biggest Hip-Hop experience in Africa once again this year,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.





The Boyz II Men SA tour was postponed until March 2021. Kicking off in Cape Town on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by the Pretoria leg at the Sun Arena, Time Square on Saturday, March 13.





In a statement released by event organisers Gen21 Entertainment, they confirmed that Scorpion Kings Live was moved to Women's Day, August 9 at the Time Square Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria.

The announcement comes after many other festivals and live performances got cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic such as the Boyz II Men SA tour, the Cape Town International Jazz, Castle Lite Unlocks with Cardi B and Scorpion Kings Live.