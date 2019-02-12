Morgan McMichaels. :Picture: Supplied

RuPaul’s Drag Race former contestant Morgan McMichaels is set to perform at Babylon -The Joburg Bar on 22 February and Zer021 Social Club in Cape Town on 26 February. Morgan is a consummate performer, she knows how to work a crowd and is a favourite among the Southern California drag scene. Morgan is best known for her chameleon like ability to become anyone she seeks to emulate and is known for her portrayals of Pink, Joan Collins, Boy George, and David Bowie.

Morgan competed in Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 2 and All Stars Season 3, while she did not win either competition, she quickly became a fan favourite known for her sass, competitive nature, talent and authenticity.

Morgan’s work ethic and drive to be the best has opened many doors, including the opportunity to perform alongside Lady Gaga, P!nk, Joan Collins and Lisa Rinna and to be featured on Wow Presents, Drag U, Bravo Television, Entertainment Tonight, and Germany’s Next Top Model.

Event Information:

Johannesburg

Venue: Babylon – The Joburg Bar

Time: 8pm

Date: 22 February 2019

Tickets: Pre-sale for R150 and R200 at the door. Meet and Greet R350 each. Available at Howler.

Cape Town

Venue: Zer021 Social Club

Time: 8pm

Date: 26 February 2019

Tickets: Pre-sale for R150 and R200 at the door. Meet and Greet R350 each. Available at Howler.