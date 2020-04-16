EntertainmentWhat's OnCape Town
Jimmy Nevis. Picture: Instagram
SA musicians to perform at live stream concert to benefit 'Ladles of Love'

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Sink into your couch, turn up the volume on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV, and tune into the V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Friday free online concert this Friday, 17 April from 7pm to 8.30pm. 

 

Four awesome musicians are gearing up to plug in and play remotely from their homes to raise funds for Ladles of Love, the volunteer run organisation that has been tasked with feeding thousands of homeless, destitute and starving across the region. 

 

Ross Learmonth, Wandile Mbambeni, Jimmy Nevis and Acoustic Element will be gracing screens across South Africa, hosted by funny man Marc Lottering, for a free live concert in partnership with the V&A Waterfront. 

 No plans for Friday Night? We have got you covered! Tune into the V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Friday Livestreaming Concert this Friday, 17 April from 7pm. We've got Marc Lottering, Jimmy Nevis, Prime Circle’s Ross Learmonth, Wandile Mbambeni & Acoustic Element. #GoodNightFridays pic.twitter.com/kosrefSCUV

The concert is free but if you’re watching consider making a donation by scanning the QR code that will be available during the concert.

 

Date                Friday, 17 April 2020

Time                7pm to 8.30pm

Venues            Live-streamed via YouTube and on the V&A Waterfront’s Facebook page below: 

           


lockdown

