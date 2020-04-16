SA musicians to perform at live stream concert to benefit 'Ladles of Love'

Sink into your couch, turn up the volume on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or TV, and tune into the V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Friday free online concert this Friday, 17 April from 7pm to 8.30pm. Four awesome musicians are gearing up to plug in and play remotely from their homes to raise funds for Ladles of Love, the volunteer run organisation that has been tasked with feeding thousands of homeless, destitute and starving across the region. Ross Learmonth, Wandile Mbambeni, Jimmy Nevis and Acoustic Element will be gracing screens across South Africa, hosted by funny man Marc Lottering, for a free live concert in partnership with the V&A Waterfront.

Join Acoustic Element and other incredible acts from the comfort of your couch in tomorrow's #GoodNightFriday - online edition! 100% of proceeds go to @LadlesofLove. DONATE HERE: https://t.co/yKuuvJHOyj pic.twitter.com/k8V8a2ArAG — vandawaterfront (@VandAWaterfront) April 16, 2020

We'd love you to join in on supporting the incredible work which @LadlesofLove are doing at this time. We've set up a secure and easy way to donate R20, R50 or R100 to them ahead of our live concert tomorrow in support of them. https://t.co/yKuuvJHOyj pic.twitter.com/cvUrEdQ7cg — vandawaterfront (@VandAWaterfront) April 16, 2020

No plans for Friday Night? We have got you covered! Tune into the V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Friday Livestreaming Concert this Friday, 17 April from 7pm. We've got Marc Lottering, Jimmy Nevis, Prime Circle’s Ross Learmonth, Wandile Mbambeni & Acoustic Element. #GoodNightFridays pic.twitter.com/kosrefSCUV

The concert is free but if you’re watching consider making a donation by scanning the QR code that will be available during the concert.

Time 7pm to 8.30pm

Venues Live- streamed via YouTube and on the V&A Waterfront’s Facebook page below:



