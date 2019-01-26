Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, celebrity Minnie Dlamini and at last year’s Sun Met. Ian Landsberg African News Agency (ANA)

It's going to be a scorcher of fashion fun in the sun with Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Usain Bolt co-hosting the Sun Met horse race on Saturday. Known as Africa’s richest race day, the Sun Met annually attracts the who’s who of local celebrities eager to show off their flair for fashion and, hopefully, bet on the winning horse.

Tickets to the larney event, to be held at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town are, however, sold out.

TV star Minnie will be looking to top her hosting experience of last year, which, she said was the best Met in her five years of attending this calendar event.

She said she’s excited about the outfit designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has made for her, adding that she was looking forward to seeing how race-day goers would interpret the African Luxury: Precious Metals theme.

As the sponsors’ chief entertainment officer, Bolt last year whipped up excitement when he arrived at the Sun Met in a helicopter.

And Minnie only had good things to say of the world's fastest man, adding that unlike most international stars booked for South African gigs, Bolt embraced the spirit of Africa and the Met.

G.H. Mumm became the official alcohol for the Met three years ago and Dlamini says getting them on board with Bolt as co-MC had elevated the event.

She says: “He’s very cool and not standoffish”, adding he was an “open person and a joy to work with”.



