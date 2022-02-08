Safety first as Corona Sunsets Festival returns

Following the success of the Corona Chasing Sunsets event series this summer, the Corona Sunsets Festival, is set to return on April 9 at to the Oval Field, Clifton, Cape Town. The last Corona Sunsets Festival took place in 2019 and featured the likes of Fisher, Nora en Pure, Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Bantwanas, Goodluck, Abby Nurock and more.

Festival-goers can expect a similarly star-studded line-up of artists, to be announced soon. The show will also present locally sourced and organic craft food and art vendors as well as Corona merchandise for sale. Melanie Nicholson, Corona SA Marketing Manager, said: “It’s been an incredible summer of Chasing Sunsets events and what better way to wrap up the summer than to save the best for last with the return of the biggest Corona Sunsets Festival yet.”

“Due to the fact that there are still protocols to be observed, we will of course have strict Covid regulations in place. While we are normalising, we are very aware of the level of responsibility that comes with holding well-attended events and we will ensure that there are no complications or setbacks,” event organiser, Shaun Duwe, assured. General Access tickets cost R660. For tickets and more information visit Howler.

Anyone with a valid ticket from Corona Sunsets Festival 2020 can still redeem their ticket for this event. For the safety of all staff and guests, all Chasing Sunsets and Corona Sunsets events will be in-line with current government guidelines. All attendees will therefore require identification to enter the event with only original RSA ID books or ID cards, driver’s license cards or passports accepted.