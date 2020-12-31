Safety first, say organisers as Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to 2022

Cape Town - Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s heartfelt appeal to South Africans to be extra vigilant amidst the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, espAfrika, producers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), announced the postponement of the festival traditionally held in March each year, to 2022.

Festival Director, Billy Domingo stated, “We were optimistic that we would be able to host the festival again in 2021. Sadly, we find ourselves in the midst of a dreaded second wave of Covid-19 infections, the impact of which, by all accounts, will be felt deep into 2021. It is for this reason that we have decided to postpone the festival to 2022.

“We trust that our valued sponsors, corporate clients and festinos will stand with us in caution and solidarity to play our part in minimizing the spread of this virus.”

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is a flagship event for South Africa, with over 37 000 local and international attendees annually.

In the meantime, espAfrika has been working hard behind the scenes to develop a brand new series of online events and smaller live jazz experiences. JazzFix, kicks off in the first quarter of the new year.