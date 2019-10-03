Ayanava Sil from India won first place in the Sports category for capturing this decisive moment during a water polo match. Entries in this category capture moments in sport: victorious highs and dramatic lows, daily training, the beauty of athletic competition. Picture Ayanava Sil

Cape Town - Photos of the winners of the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will be shown in Cape Town later this month. The prestigious annual contest is organised by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency under the aegis of the Commission of the Russian Federation for Unesco.

The exhibition, which opens at the FORM photo gallery at 56 Roeland Street, Cape Town on October 10, will display dozens of photos by the world’s best young photographers from Russia, South Africa, Italy, the US, Germany, France, Spain and India.

The exposition is full of bright images. The contest’s Grand Prix went to Italian photographer Gabriele Cecconi for the photo series, “The Wretched and the Earth".

Picture: Gabriele Cecconi

This is a tragic story about the forced confrontation between people and nature. Its main characters are the Rohingya people who are forced to migrate and the southern areas of Bangladesh that are on the brink of slow destruction by the migration.

A photo by Francis Rousseau, “The Women of Arugam Bay” shows residents of Sri Lanka, who decided to master surfing.

In the series “Nostalgia on the Verge of Extinction” Indian photojournalist Santanu Dey brilliantly portrays features of professions that have become or are becoming extinct in Kolkata – from Bahurupi actors to street glass cutters.