Ayanava Sil from India won first place in the Sports category for capturing this decisive moment during a water polo match. Entries in this category capture moments in sport: victorious highs and dramatic lows, daily training, the beauty of athletic competition.  Picture Ayanava Sil

Cape Town - Photos of the winners of the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will be shown in Cape Town later this month.

The prestigious annual contest is organised by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency under the aegis of the Commission of the Russian Federation for Unesco.

The exhibition, which opens at the FORM photo gallery at 56 Roeland Street, Cape Town on October 10, will display dozens of photos by the world’s best young photographers from Russia, South Africa, Italy, the US, Germany, France, Spain and India. 

The exposition is full of bright images. The contest’s Grand Prix went to Italian photographer Gabriele Cecconi for the photo series, “The Wretched and the Earth".

Picture: Gabriele Cecconi

This is a tragic story about the forced confrontation between people and nature. Its main characters are the Rohingya people who are forced to migrate and the southern areas of Bangladesh that are on the brink of slow destruction by the migration.

A photo by Francis Rousseau, “The Women of Arugam Bay” shows residents of Sri Lanka, who decided to master surfing.

In the series “Nostalgia on the Verge of Extinction” Indian photojournalist Santanu Dey brilliantly portrays features of professions that have become or are becoming extinct in Kolkata – from Bahurupi actors to street glass cutters.

One of the most striking photos that won the first prize in the My Planet category was by Justin Sullivan. It depicts an African elephant that was killed by poachers in Northern Botswana. This photo became the absolute front-runner in the online voting, earning more than a quarter of all votes.

Picture: Justin Sullivan

On the eve of the contest its curator Oksana Oleinik noted: “This year the Andrei Stenin contest is marking its fifth anniversary. We are glad that during this time the exhibition in Cape Town has become traditional for us. Since 2016 South Africa’s photojournalists have invariably made it into the contest’s short lists and have shared their emotional impressions with the rest of the world. This is the main thing for us.”

The exhibition is open from 9am to 4pm on weekdays until October 24. 