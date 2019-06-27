Siouxsie Gillet from Snakes in the City. Pic: Purestudio

Simon & Siouxsie from “Snakes in the City” as seen on National Geographic WILD will be visiting Bay Harbour Market on Saturday, June 29th as they undertake a national tour. The tour will include stops in Kwazulu-Natal, Johannesburg and Cape Town. The show is a reality driven snake catching series that’s aired globally on National Geographic WILD.

To promote the upcoming season that will air later this year, Simon and Siouxsie are taking their snakes on a journey in order to raise awareness and educate the public on the conservation of snakes. This is the perfect opportunity for reptile fans to meet them, take pictures and watch a live snake show!

Simon Keys from Snakes in the City. Pic: Purestudio

The Snakes in the City stars will be at Bay Harbour Market from 9H30 to 15H00.

R100 per adult and R50 per child will give you access to meet Simon, Siouxsie and their snakes, get their autographs and take a picture with them.

For more information about the traders and what they have to offer visit their website Bay Harbour Market