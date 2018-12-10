Sasha Le Strange, Ewan Strydom and Sasha Le Strange, Picture: Joffrey Hyman

MCQP returns to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 15 December for the 25th spectacular event.



The theme for this year’s MCQP, Africa’s biggest costume party that annually rings in the festive season, was announced as MCQP Presents: Drag Race - returning to the Cape Town Stadium after five years, and taking place on Saturday, 15 December 2018.



The Collins dictionary defines the term drag race as “a race between vehicles to test their acceleration from a complete stop, especially between specially designed cars on a short, straight course”. This definition will no doubt conjure up a favourite film scene for many, as drag races are depicted as a dramatic climax in several classic movies released during the last couple of decades.



For others, “drag race” is synonymous with the American reality TV show, "RuPaul’s Drag Race", which has been renewed for an eleventh season, and celebrates drag queens of any sexual orientation or gender identity in all their fabulousness.

MCQP Presents: Drag Race will once again offer a variety of dance floors, some of the best DJs from around the world, and several areas where drag racers can chill and take in what promises to be one of the best nights of the December festivities. MCQPs full line-up will be announced soon.



Ticket Information:



Date: Saturday, 15 December.



Venue: Cape Town Stadium



Time: 7pm

Tickets: Starting at R300 for general access, R1500 for VIP tickets, as well as several other TEAM Package options like Racing Team for 10 (at R2700), Team 15 and Team 20 packages are now available at Quicket.

VIP Includes all-night complimentary Bar in VIP lounge area, VIP shows and staging, sweets & snacks and trackside seats, fast-track access and a private parking area, photo setups and more.



Limited Private Pitstop Trailers are also on offer at R30,000 for 20 persons, which will include all the benefits of VIP and much, much more.