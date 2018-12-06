Jimmy Nevis. Picture: David Ritchie/INLSA

Following its successful inaugural event, Heart FM is proud to announce the Heart Cape Town Music Festival will take place on the 9 February at Newlands Cricket Stadium. Confirmed artists already include the likes of Jimmy Nevis, Youngsta CPT, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Emo Adams, Mango Groove, Freshly Ground, Micasa, Lady Zamar, Shekhinah, Goodluck and AKA, to name a few.

Festival Director, Denver Apollus says, "Any festival organiser will tell you that Music festivals take a massive amount of planning, hard work and big budgets. It’s a privilege to be able to say we are able to host this event independently and is officially recognized on the City of Cape Town’s official Events Calendar. We believe we have the most inclusive line-up of artists on one stage, which is a true reflection of Cape Town and its diverse demographic. This family-friendly event aims to appeal to both the young and young at heart, but most importantly creating an accessible, all-inclusive day for everyone to enjoy."

Tickets cost R150 per adult and R70 per child (under the age of 12).

The 2019 Heart Cape Town Music Festival will see more than twenty top South African acts on one stage.



