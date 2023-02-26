Stuart Taylor touches on the things he finds most ‘Laughable’ in new one-man show

Comedian Stuart Taylor is taking advantage of post-pandemic freedom and filling up stages in Mzansi. After recently completing another successful run of the “Mother City Comedy Festival”, Taylor is hosting his one-man show called “Laughable” at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on March 1 to 4.

Known for his witty punchlines and hilarious stories, the dad of two is gearing up to unpack everything he is experiencing now that he is in his forties so the audience can look forward to very relatable humour. IOL Entertainment caught up with the comedian recently. He said: “It’s my first proper show since the pandemic – a time filled with the tragedy of losing my parents. So I decided to create a show based on my parents’ philosophy in life – that you can find humour in everything. ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted.’

“In this show, I want to look at all that we consider ‘laughable’ and try to find the laughter, in the same way my parents would have.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Taylor (@stuart_taylor_comic) Taylor said this production was created to relate to any race, age or demographic. “It felt like it was time to create something that I could travel with. A show that everyone across the board regardless of age, race or demographic could relate to. That’s the constant inspiration as I create this show.

“I want to do that show that makes an entire theatre or club walk out feeling like they’ve had the most awesome night out.” He added: “I’ve leaned heavily into my role as a father/husband/dude in his forties trying to stay fit and find his way in this crazy world. “I’ve tried to write material that is relatable and stories which are just generally going to make you giggle, laugh out loud and feel a sense of relief that you, the audience member, isn’t the only person who finds most things in this world ‘laughable’.”

“The running time is supposed to be 70 minutes but since there’s no curfew I may just be a bit indulgent and spend a bit more time playing – it’s been too long since I’ve had that freedom.” He said that being back on stage in front of a real audience is liberating. “I’m excited. We dipped our toes in this space with the ‘Mother City Comedy Festival’, but this really is the first time I’m back in a theatre with no restrictions since February 2020.