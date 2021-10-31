'Suidooster' stars set to raise funds for Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust

Fans of kykNET’s popular soapie “Suidooster” are in for a treat this November as they get to mingle with the favourite stars at the drive-in theatre from Tuesday, November 2 to Monday, November 8. The festival will be held at kykNET Atlantic Studios in Cape Town and fans will watch shows on the big screen from the comfort and safety of their vehicles while following the soundtrack on their car radios.

“After an enthusiastic response from the public to our drive-in programme at kykNET Atlantic Studios last year, we have decided to continue with the initiative in 2021. “By staging productions in a safe environment, we are able to create valuable opportunities for artists” explains Prof Brian Figaji, Suidoosterfees board chairman. “Suidooster-makietie” will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the kykNET soap opera and every night festival-goers will be welcomed at the venue by their favourite “Suidooster” stars.

Patrons will also witness the wedding celebration of Tyron (Maurice Paige) and Lee-Ann (Portia Joel) on the silver screen. Jy's genooi na Tyron & Lee-Ann se troue! Kom kyk dié episode by Atlantic Studios se inryteater op 2 November. Daar is lekker loslit-vermaak van @Suidoosterfees en #Suidooster-sterre op die verhoog. Min kaartjies! Opbrengs gaan aan @chtrust1.

🎟https://t.co/Am9HpV1GrM @kykNETtv pic.twitter.com/SYlAl2GzqC — Suidooster (@suidoostertv) October 18, 2021 In “Die Liedjiemakers” on November 3, celebrated musicians will join young new talent who participated in the Suidoosterfees and Jakes Gerwel Foundation’s song writing mentorship programme in 2021, on stage. Frazer and Deniel Barry, Earl Witbooi, Natasha van der Merwe, Loukmaan Adams, Eden Classens, Jerome Rex, Jodi Jantjies, Breyten Treurnicht, Brumelda Bell, Nicol Klopper, Gabriel Plaatjies and Naaim Briesies will perform.

ABBA’s greatest hits on November 4, 5 and 6 will take audiences on a musical journey back to the disco floors of the 70s and 80s when Gary Naidoo, Riyaan Cornelius, Janine Cornelius, Jon-E, Celest Dreyer and JJ Petersen take the drive-in stage with “Dancing Queen”. Comedy lovers should not miss “Lag my kla” on November 8. The show will conclude this year’s mentorship programme for young comedians on a hilarious note.

The “Lag my kla” competition winners will show their mettle with established comedians like Shimmy Isaacs, Francois van As, Lunga Tshuka, Schalk Bezuidenhout and Aunty Betty. “’Suidooster’ and the festival collaborate closely. With the drive-in, we can combine different elements creatively: television, theatre and film. “On behalf of the ’Suidooster’ cast, I would like to invite fans to come and brush shoulders with their favourite characters,” said Jaco Loubser, the producer of Suidooster.

Drive-in theatre ticket prices range between R150 and R300 per vehicle, and the programme will feature top local artists in a variety of shows. Each vehicle will receive a gift pack to the value of R600! Tickets are limited and proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Trust.