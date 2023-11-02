Summer is RED Hot at Radisson RED Waterfront

There’s no denying it – summer season is almost here. And what better way to celebrate a great year than with the best tunes, awesome friends, and the funkiest of venues that Cape Town has to offer?

“For all of us who work in the hospitality sector in Cape Town, this is the most exciting time of the year. Everyone will be flocking to the Mother City to enjoy the world-famous hospitality that Cape Town offers. This is the season for year-end parties, sundowners, and the best entertainment you can find. The Radisson RED Waterfront team has put together an incredible calendar of surprises for Festive Season 2023 and we cannot wait to welcome everyone. We are ready to be your venue of choice. To kick off the summer season on a high note, the hotel will host the Radisson RED Summer Playlist parties in November and December. Cape Town’s very own Pascal & Pearce will be the headliners, as guests raise a glass to summer and dance the night away at the rooftop pool.

The Rooftop at Radisson RED Waterfront Pascal & Pearce is a DJ and record producer duo from Cape Town. The group was formed in 2007 and consists of Pascal Ellinas and Dave Pearce. The group produces a wide range of styles of electronic dance music. They will be performing on the rooftop of the hotel on four Saturdays in November and December. The best music and a view of Table Mountain in the distance – it certainly doesn’t get better than this! But there’s even more good news – we arranged four powerful support acts to join them and you can look forward to enjoying Louise Carver, Rob Clarke, Yoav, and Jethro Tait as well.

The RED Summer Playlist shows the hotel’s commitment to celebrating and supporting local and homegrown artists. Cape Town and South Africa is blessed with amazingly talented musicians and artists. Our events in November and December will give them a platform to showcase their talents. Radisson RED Waterfront