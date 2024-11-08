Summer outdoor movie night is back at The President Hotel

The President Hotel will be hosting its popular summer evening experience on Thursday, 21 November 2024, featuring an open-air cinema under the stars.
Set against Cape Town’s stunning Atlantic Ocean backdrop, the outdoor silent cinema at The President Hotel in Bantry Bay offers the perfect evening to unwind, tuck into a gourmet picnic and enjoy the romantic classic, The Holiday, starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black.
For only R360 per person or R650 per couple, the tickets include the outdoor movie screening, comfortable lounger seating, headphone rental, a welcome drink and a delicious picnic box filled with gourmet snacks, including a beef sliders, artisanal cheese board, spiced oysters in the stunning poolside and garden areas.
Guests can end the evening on a sweet note with treats like Lindt chocolate, sweetie pies and parmesan popcorn.
Guests will also be welcomed with a glass of Graham Beck bubbly (non-alcoholic options available) to set the evening’s mood, and Tanqueray London Dry Gin will also be whipping up some cocktails to make sure everyone stays cool and refreshed throughout the night.
Event Details
Movie: The Holiday
Date: Thursday, 21 November 2024
Doors Open: 7pm
Movie Starts: 8pm
Tickets: R360 per person / R650 per couple
Tickets for the movie night can be booked on WhatsApp: 071 368 9529 or by emailing [email protected].
Spots are limited, so be sure to book early. For more information about the movie night and other events, visit www.presidenthotel.co.za.
IOL Entertainment