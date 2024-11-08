Summer outdoor movie night is back at The President Hotel

The President Hotel will be hosting its popular summer evening experience on Thursday, 21 November 2024, featuring an open-air cinema under the stars.

Set against Cape Town’s stunning Atlantic Ocean backdrop, the outdoor silent cinema at The President Hotel in Bantry Bay offers the perfect evening to unwind, tuck into a gourmet picnic and enjoy the romantic classic, The Holiday, starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black.

For only R360 per person or R650 per couple, the tickets include the outdoor movie screening, comfortable lounger seating, headphone rental, a welcome drink and a delicious picnic box filled with gourmet snacks, including a beef sliders, artisanal cheese board, spiced oysters in the stunning poolside and garden areas.

Guests can end the evening on a sweet note with treats like Lindt chocolate, sweetie pies and parmesan popcorn.