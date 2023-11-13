Sun-El Musician, Samthing Soweto, Da Capo and more set to take the stage at Rocking the Daisies 2023

South African music and lifestyle festival Rocking the Daisies has announced that it has teamed up with Platoon, a leading artist services company driving African music within the continent to the world. The partnership with see Platoon become the official sunset line-up curation partner for the Cape Town leg of the annual event this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV AFRICA (@mtvza) Platoon’s partnership with Daisies is part of the company’s goal of shining a light on their soulful and diverse South African roster which will see a Platoon artist appear on all stages of the festival during the magical hours of sunset.

As ever, the festival will feature a diverse, multi-genre line-up starring the likes of Stormzy, Ayra Starr, J.I.D, Denzel Curry and The Vamps. Aside from the musical performances, Daisies, which was ranked #34 on Billboard’s 50 Best Festivals Of 2022, also hosts a range of activations and lifestyle offerings across food, fashion, art, technology and wellness. The Platoon Golden Hour will feature performances from award winning artists Samthing Soweto, Sun-El Musician, Da Capo, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Flvme, Hanna, DJ Lag, DJ Kenza, Mpho.WAV, Anais Cardot, Kay Faith, and Berlin DJ trio Le Yora.

Recently, Daisies was postponed from its original October dates to November due to devastating floods which hit the Western Cape in September. “This decision has been made after extensive correspondence with safety teams, suppliers, stakeholders, and city officials off the back of official statements made by the Western Cape government regarding the disaster,” they shared. Rocking the Daisies will now take place on November 17-19 in Cape Town.