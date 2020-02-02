Holly Rey at the Africa's Richest Race Day returns to Kenilworth Racecourse under the theme African Luxury. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town hosted one of their biggest events on Saturday - the Sun Met. The event has been dubbed as one of the biggest horse-racing events on the continent.

The prestigious social destination and equestrian affair was headlined by Sun International, in collaboration with Tanqueray and House of BNG, which was excited to transform Kenilworth Racecourse into the city’s most visionary stage with the evolution of creativity and style.

This year’s theme was the African Luxury: Visionaries - fashionistas went all out with mixing styles, textures and colours, but made sure they kept it elegant.

Luanda Mhlambi was among the punters at the Sun Met racing event on Saturday at Kenilworth Race Course. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Over the years we have seen the event pulling in horse lovers and punters, but in 2020 we saw it attracting a younger crowd.

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was the talk of the Sun Met 2020, as host and when she announced and showed off the new limited Prestige Reserve from The House of BNG.

Natasha Hunter was among the punters at the Sun Met racing event on Saturday at Kenilworth Race Course. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

“I am so excited to reveal a new innovation from the House of BNG at Sun Met 2020. This racing event truly captures all the style, luxury and celebration that represent The House of BNG MCCs.

"To be Sun Met’s celebration partner is an honour and to have the winner be the very first to receive our Prestige Reserve is a moment of great pride and excitement,” she said.

Big names such as media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Somizi, Khanyi Mbau and Usain Bolt, who were show stoppers in the previous years, did come to this year’s event.