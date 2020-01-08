Take a cruise on the Ultimate Gin Charter









Ultimate Gin Charter. Picture: Supplied Not much could be better than an afternoon on a private yacht, sipping premium craft gin and enjoying the beauty of Cape Town's West Coast. The Ultimate Gin Charter is a bespoke experience which includes gin tasting, cocktail shaking and paired snack platters aboard one of @SailDueSouth's yachts while cruising the Langebaan lagoon. The tranquil waters allow you to soak in some sun and beautiful marine life. The scenic tour sails the edge of the West Coast National Park and cruises the historic Saldanha Bay area. You will have a personal hostess and skipper, ensuring that you are in good hands. A private power boat is also made available to bring you ashore for further beach entertainment.



The charter is an opportunity to enjoy all that West Coast Distillers has to offer – premium gins and a range of bitters, all hand crafted and locally made. The award winning Caspyn West Coast Dry Gin is clean and crisp with fresh citrus undertones. Belladonna Night Shade Gin, infused with the Nastergal Berry (Black Night Shade), resulting in complex but well balanced berry-tart subtlety.

Choose one of the various packages to suit your needs. Each yacht takes six passengers and up to three yachts are available for simultaneous charter.

The Ultimate Gin Charter is approximately a 5 hour on-water experience at R 9 000 for one yacht, R 16 000 for two and R 23 000 for all three yachts. The day includes informative and educational tastings, superb gin and tonics as well as original soft drinks and even a couple cocktails – there is something for everyone. This is the ultimate gin charter!

The Standard Charter is available for half day at R 3 950 per yacht or full day at R6 950 per yacht.

Larger groups and Corporate group options are also available on a large catamaran. This is an excellent choice for an end-of-year office party, team building or just a day out with friends. You set the tone of your day out - be it a hands on sailing or cocktail mixing experience or a more relaxed time out on the water.

Enquire online for more details and bookings.