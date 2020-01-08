Not much could be better than an afternoon on a private yacht, sipping premium craft gin and enjoying the beauty of Cape Town's West Coast.
The Ultimate Gin Charter is a bespoke experience which includes gin tasting, cocktail shaking and paired snack platters aboard one of @SailDueSouth's yachts while cruising the Langebaan lagoon.
The tranquil waters allow you to soak in some sun and beautiful marine life. The scenic tour sails the edge of the West Coast National Park and cruises the historic Saldanha Bay area.
You will have a personal hostess and skipper, ensuring that you are in good hands. A private power boat is also made available to bring you ashore for further beach entertainment.
The charter is an opportunity to enjoy all that West Coast Distillers has to offer – premium gins and a range of bitters, all hand crafted and locally made.
The award winning Caspyn West Coast Dry Gin is clean and crisp with fresh citrus undertones. Belladonna Night Shade Gin, infused with the Nastergal Berry (Black Night Shade), resulting in complex but well balanced berry-tart subtlety.