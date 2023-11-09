TEARS Animal Rescue annual slumber party is back!

The biggest Slumber Party of the year is taking place at TEARS Animal Rescue on three consecutive Saturdays in November 2023. Currently in its 10th year, and the most important fundraiser on the TEARS event calendar, tickets to attend the TEARS 2023 Sleepathon, supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, are available on the TEARS website or via the TEARS Online Shop. This year’s three Sleepathon events will be hosted on the 11th, 18th, and 25th of November respectively.

Tickets cost R250 per person and enable pet lovers (of all ages) to support the charity and spend a night cuddling rescue dogs or cats while raising funds for TEARS! TEARS Marketing and Fundraising Manager, Lara Van Rensburg says, “We’re so grateful for the annual support of pet lovers and our amazing sponsors who make this an unforgettable and fun experience for the individuals and families attending. We’d like to encourage individuals, friends, and corporate teams to sign up and support this great cause. Not only is it vital for our sustainability as a rescue, treatment, rehabilitation, and rehoming charity, but it also makes a difference in rescue pets' lives by exposing them to an unforgettable night of VIP (very important pet) treatment and cuddles.”

Every registered “Snoozer” will be provided with a Welcome Pack that enables them to kick-start their own Back-A-Snoozer funding campaign with some great incentives for those that raise R3000 or more for completing their Sleepathon challenge. There are 100 tickets available per event evening and the target is to sell 300 tickets. Annual income from the TEARS Sleepathon is critical to funding the organisation’s two Mobile Clinics and Veterinary Outreach programmes, which include sterilisation and vaccination campaigns that are essential in zoonotic disease prevention and companion animal population management in the four low-income communities that TEARS services in the South Peninsula.

“Snoozers” will be required to check-in at the Shelter at 5PM for an evening of face-licking hospitality and a delicious plant-based dinner. Everyone is encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear, as well as snacks and treats to make their sleepover as memorable as possible. The Sleepathon is only officially over at 7AM the next morning. For the past 24 years, TEARS has provided a vital rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and rehoming sanctuary for vulnerable companion animals in the Southern Peninsula.

As a pro-life, Public Beneficiary Organisation (PBO) with a Veterinary Hospital, two Mobile Clinics, and a Cattery and Kennel that house up to 230 rescued companion animals, the organisation provides free sterilisation, vaccination, and primary healthcare to at-risk and homeless pets. TEARS relies on the financial support of caring individuals, corporates and Trusts and Foundations to deliver on its mission and mandate to support vulnerable pets and pet owners. The TEARS 2022 Sleepathon is taking place at the TEARS Animal Rescue Kennels (4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975) and the TEARS Cattery (Wenga Farm, 21 Kommetjie Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975).

For more information visit www.tears.org.za/sleepathon or email [email protected]. Dates: Saturday the 11th, 18th and 25th of November 2023

Venue: TEARS Animal Rescue Shelter (4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale, Cape Town, 7975) Time: 17h00 (Saturday) and ends at 07h00 (Sunday) Tickets: https://tears.org.za/product/2022-sleepathon-ticket/