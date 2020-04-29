The Baxter Theatre needs your help

Presenting over 3000 performances yearly on its stages, the Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre, like threatres all over the world is closed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic that is raging through the country and world. But in an effort to reopen its doors once the pandemic is over, and for theatre joy to be restored in people's lives, The Baxter CEO and artistic director, Lara Foot has come up with a creative idea to sustain the theatre for now and its future - "to buy The Baxter a cup of coffee every month". Simply put, Foot is asking theatre lovers for a small monthly donation to keep the doors open, and already, some of South Africa's favourites like actress Faniswa Yisa and comedian, Marc Lottering have jumped onboard. "The Baxter has always been a people’s theatre. I am appealing to the people to “Buy The Baxter a cup of coffee every month.” In other words, I am asking our friends to contribute R30 per month to the Baxter Theatre," said Foot. Weeks ago, before the national lockdown, Foot said she had been in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of UCT, Prof Mamokgeti Phakeng to discuss the sustainability of The Baxter, as funding comes from the university, now, with the coronavirus pandemic, there are more pressing financial obligations.

“I don’t believe The Baxter will be fully operational again till next year. The Baxter is not funded by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, nor does it qualify for funding from the National Lottery Commission. The university generously allocates The Baxter a grant of approximately one-third of our annual operational expenses. The rest of our expenses are paid from our annual income, which includes: ticket sales, donations, theatre rentals and interest on our Permanent Endowment Fund,” explained Foot.

She said The Baxter is the most active theatre in the country, presenting over 3 000 performances a year, with a growing international reputation.

“We are also the most diverse theatre in the country, when it comes to programming and audience members,” said Foot.

She said receiving the monthly donation will play a significant role in finding meaning, healing and bringing communities together, in celebration of our humanity when the pandemic is over.

“It is extremely difficult in these times to find a sizeable annual grant from any individual or business and this brings me to our carefully-considered drive to ensure our sustainability. We need 30 000 donors over the next year,”she said.

“This would amount to approximately R10 800 000 per year and R 6 800 000 will be used to become self-sustainable and the balance of R 4 000 000 will be invested into our Permanent Endowment Fund, to generate interest on those funds,” she said.

For more substantial donations section 18A tax certificate can be provided.

Please visit www.baxter.co.za.