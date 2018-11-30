Cape Town Festival of Beer 2018. Picture: Supplied

The Cape Town Festival of Beer, now in its 9th year, will take place at Hamilton’s Rugby Club in Green Point from the 30 November to 02 December 2018.



The Festival delivers an exceptional beer experience and is the largest festival of commercially available beer in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s the perfect event for those wanting a fun day out, a tasting experience or a gourmet food indulgence.

Along with the promise of an exceptional selection of beer and cider, the Cape Town Festival of Beer has partnered with the best in local radio, Good Hope FM, who will be hosting the hottest selection of DJ’s throughout the weekend.









Join the likes of Ready D, Dr Jules, DJ Willy and DJ Portia for the biggest and best music and beer collaboration Cape Town summer has ever seen.





Event Information:





Venue: Hamiltons Rugby Club, Stephan Way, Green Point





Dates: 30 November 2018 to 02 December 2018





Time: 15:00/12:00/10:00





Tickets: R120/R150/R100 available at Webtickets