AKA. Picture: Supplied

In the true spirit of embracing European influence, Heineken continued their Taste the World campaign in the mother city on Saturday. Amsterdam (the home of Heineken) and Cape Town came together for the third and final Heineken Taste the World event. The European culture of Amsterdam was encapsulated through iconic imagery, cuisine, and of course the original taste of Heineken!

The décor and European inspiration encapsulated the essence of Amsterdam, from bicycle rides to iconic views and beautiful cityscapes boasting winding canals.

The entertainment once again kept the crowds in awe! Our very own South African DJ, DJ Euphonik, who’s is also a world-renowned DJ, having been nominated as the best newcomer at the Ibiza electronic music awards, kept event goers going all night.

Heineken 192 Countries. Picture: Supplied

There were also surprise performances by the SuperMega himself AKA and the crowd was kept going by DJ Loyd.

Shimza was tearing up the dance floor while sipping on a refreshing Heineken, and was seen at the end of the night discussing the evening with Euphonik.

From incredible décor to internationally acclaimed artists, everything about the Heineken Taste the World events have been iconic.

It’s been great to see South Africa collaborate with the rest of the world and will be something that we will be able to relive again and again, every time we enjoy the same great taste of Heineken.