The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival returns for roars of laughter

It’s that time of year when South African comedians huddle up for the annual “The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival” to showcase their finest jokes on stage. The week saw the kick off of Mzansi’s funniest stand-up comedy shows to hit the Baxter Theatre from June 5 to July 2.

Now in its 24th season, the festival run by Eddy Cassar has grown into the largest and oldest comedy festival in SA. The festival wouldn't be complete without an international act added to the line up. COMEDY KING: Eddy Cassar has been the brains behind the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival. Picture: File Cassar who started the festival in 1997, says the event prides itself on presenting only the finest quality local and international acts.

“The variety of acts keep the show exciting and different, earning the Funny Festival its reputation as a blue-chip festival on the global calendar. “I am amazed at our sphere of influence in this industry. We are internationally fondly spoken about and respected as one of the unique festivals in the world”. Cassar said the first few nights of the show had been packed and the first week of shows was already sold out.

“I have been bowled over by the response from Capetonians. Pre-bookings are huge and the entire run is close to 90 percent sold! “ We will have to add extra shows. “Our comedians can hold their own anywhere in the world.

“I am grateful that the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival can showcase this talent to the public.” The hilarious husband and wife duo from San Franciso, “Daredevil Chicken” who are renowned street-performers in their home town, join the line-up as the festival’s international act. Cassar said the South African event had become a desirable festival for international acts to tick off their bucket list.

Also on the list of performers are mentalist Larry Soffer and entertainer Emo Adams. Award-winning actor and comedian Alan Committie who has been the MC for the past 13 years, will reprise the role. Committie will introduce a riot of local comedians, such as Dalin Oliver, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Marc Lottering and Riaad Moosa.