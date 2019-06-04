The Little Mermaid is at Canal Walk for the June holidays. Pic: Supplied

Wondering what to do with the kids on a cold wet day these winter holidays? Look no further than a watery adventure under the sea with an adaptation

of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of The Little Mermaid. The captivating story of curiosity, friendship and love that crosses all borders, will feature a stand out cast, magnificent costumes, breath-taking sets and charmed puppets that will thrill the whole family in a magical musical makeover at this year’s Canal Walk Theatre.

Taking place in the Canal Walk Theatre from Saturday 15 th June to Sunday 7 th July 2019, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Santa Shoebox Project as part of Canal Walk’s corporate social responsibility.

Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer have once again come up trumps. The pair have often commented on how important their winter theatre productions are in encouraging tomorrow’s loyal theatre audience.

With this production, the very young and those who are more mature, will be spirited away on a watery adventure with Alexis Petersen as the eponymous mermaid. Cindy-Ann Abrahams will play the deliciously, villainous Sea Witch, while Fleur du Cap Award winner, Edith Plaatjies will grace the stage in the role of the Dowager Queen. Matthew Baldwin as the handsome young Prince will make hearts flutter.

The role of the Mermaid’s father, The King, falls to Marcel Meyer who has just picked up a Best Actor nomination at the Naledi Theatre Awards in Gauteng for his portrayal of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.



Show details:

Dates – Saturday, 15 June – Sunday, 7 July 2019

Times – Tuesday to Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm

Venue – Centre Court Theatre, Canal Walk Shopping Centre

Ticket Price – R100 per person or family packages for families of 4 or more – Book at Computicket,

For more info: www.canalwalk.co.za