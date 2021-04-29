'The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book' partners with Baxter Theatre to help struggling artists

Over 365 days after the Covid-19 pandemic hit South African shores, leading to the national lockdown, the theatre industry continues to feel the pinch.

Many performing artists around the country have been struggling as a result of not being able to work.

A Facebook initiative, “The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book”, curated by television host, writer and magazines editor Ingrid Jones, has joined forces with the Baxter Theatre to help raise funds for the struggling artists.

Elaborating on the project, Jones says: “The group, made up of over 3 000 South Africans worldwide, came together online with a single mission: How will we remember this surreal and difficult time that sucked the life out of everything? We lost, and continue to lose, loved ones.

“We were forced to recalibrate; world hunger was exposed to its highest levels and the one thing that binds and connects people and countries – the arts – was taken away.”

She adds: “During the pandemic, this food movement was born on Facebook that had at its core the mission to showcase the diverse komvandaan (where we come from) stories of South Africans – here and abroad.

“It found a tribe of people so connected to each other that strong and final bonds were forged over continents, culminating in a heritage recipe book as well as a quarterly magazine called koe’sister.

“We want to align ourselves not only over food but also along cultural lines.

“It was for this reason that we’ve partnered with The Baxter to host this exciting event where we converge around storytelling and good food while we support our artists and the arts.

“Our heartbeat needs to be revived.”

The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book. Picture: Supplied

From these contributions, “The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book” was compiled and published by Annake Müller Publishing at the end of 2020.

The book also pays homage to the people of South Africa, their food memories and their stories.

“I’m extremely excited to celebrate the publication of ’The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book’ at the Baxter Theatre alongside a diverse South African community”, says Müller.

“It’s only by listening to one another’s stories, while seated around the same table, that we are able to gain somewhat of an understanding of the food culture shared among ourselves and the ones who came before us.

“That is the best type of conversation.”

As part of the launch of the book, a special event panel discussion will take place at the Baxter Concert Hall on Tuesday, May 4, at 6pm.

The discussion will see members of “The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book” Facebook group share their experiences and heartfelt stories in celebration of this country’s diverse heritage and the unique food culture that united ordinary citizens during the lockdown.

All proceeds from tickets sales will go directly to The Baxter Theatre to support the artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Tickets are R180 (includes light snacks and drinks) and booking for “The Lockdown Recipe Storytelling Book” at The Baxter event and panel discussion is through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores.