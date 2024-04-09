The new Alice Restaurant and dinner club in Cape Town has tongues wagging

The Alice is a new intimate fifty-seater supper club inside The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD. This latest supper-theatre experience in the city promises diners a whimsical journey filled with song and culinary delights.

Diners can sit back and laugh all the way through the gourmet 3-course dinner while being entertained by the hilarious adult take on Alice in Wonderland, aptly renamed Falace in Wonderland. This coming-of-age story explores Alice's adventures in online dating on the WONDERLAND dating-site, accompanied by naughty humour and a soundtrack of our favourite noughties hits. Meet the captivating cast of Alice, featuring the extraordinary lead singer, Cape Town born Elaine Fourie. Pic: Supplied.

Alice’s journey takes diners through songs, sexy dance routines, and plenty of unexpected twists and turns in her dating dilemma. The comedic performance fills the room with belly-splitting laughter, with the cast encouraging the audience to sing along to their favourite hits. The Alice Restaurant is a home to sensory exploration through taste, texture, aroma and compelling fine-dining cuisine, always with a twist, of course!

At the helm of Alice Restaurant, Executive Chef Wesley Peters brings a wealth of gastronomic experience and wine knowledge to his repertoire. His dishes are a playful yet refined interpretation of fine dining, lending whimsy to the menu. Be ready to rediscover the popular characters from Alice in Wonderland, as you’ve never seen them before. Be warned though, this tongue-in-cheek musical show is best suited to adult audiences!

Falace in Wonderland is on every Friday and Saturday night at The Alice restaurant inside The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, 38 Long Street Cape Town. ● Price: The full enchanting experience is R895.00 per person, including the show. ● Time: Arrival 7pm, dinner is served soon afterwards.