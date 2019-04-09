Join Roast&Co on Saturday, 13 April 2019 for the final Rosé All Day with Brampton Wines in the Heritage Square courtyard.
Expect a day filled with endless Brampton Wines Rosé in the courtyard. To spice up the day they've teamed up with Kiehl's who is joining them and who'll present a showcase on multi-masking and serums with a hamper giveaway, samples and in-store vouchers for guests.
Roast&Co was inspired by HQ’s owners, the original pioneers of the mono menu in Cape Town, in order to provide a wholesome chicken dining experience to the public in an aim to break the mould of people only enjoying their favourite meal at home.
Event Information:
Venue: Roast&Co, Heritage Square
Date: Saturday, 13 April 2019
Time: 12pm – 5pm
Price: R145 endless Rosé (until 5pm) Free entry, but booking essential.
Book a table for lunch, and stay all day at [email protected] or 021 424 6372.