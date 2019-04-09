Join Roast&Co on Saturday, 13 April 2019 for the final Rosé All Day with Brampton Wines in the Heritage Square courtyard.

Expect a day filled with endless Brampton Wines Rosé in the courtyard. To spice up the day they've teamed up with Kiehl's who is joining them and who'll present a showcase on multi-masking and serums with a hamper giveaway, samples and in-store vouchers for guests.