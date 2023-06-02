‘The Sex Expo’ returns to Cape Town after 10 years

Things are slowly heating up in the Mother City as the much anticipated “Sex Expo” returns to Cape Town after ten years. The three-day event attracts thousands to the adult-themed exhibition where a host of vendors and entertainers fill up the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

If you’re a sucker for sexy shopping and sizzling entertainment then you’re in for a treat. Come thirsty, they say. After a ten year gap, the raunchy exhibition will run from June 9 - 11, boasting an exciting line up to tantalize the taste buds. So gather your girls, or guys for the fun event. Here’s a list of a few of the treats on offer:

Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist from Australia is excited about his long-awaited return and will be showing off his talents to visitors throughout the three days. The crew from “The Ultimate Male Revue” will keep crowds entertained with their oh-so-sexy dance routines. If you’re simply there to do some shopping, take a peek at the wide array of the latest in sexy shopping in a fun and relaxed environment with everything from adult toys, kinky entertainment, bondage wear, sexy lingerie, lotions and potions, lubricants, stimulants and even virtual reality-enabled “Love Bots”, which are unique humanoid companions to tickle your fantasies.

‘The Sex Expo’. Picture: Supplied The popular “OnlyFans Models” from South Africa, will be around to create live content. Enthusiasts can look forward to non-stop stage performances, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays, and comedians. to intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage will keep audiences begging for more. Miss Nude SA, Francesca Hirst, will also be performing live as well as being your host and MC for the event.

Be entertained by erotic art exhibitions by Ben Skinner as he shows off his work in Cape Town as a first. For the daredevils, try your hand at strutting your stuff on stage in the “So You Think You Can Strip” competition. There’s a dose of “Strip Poker” or “ Randy Roulette”, good food and drinks among other lekker treats over the three days.