"The Umbrella Academy" star Tom Hopper has joined the Comic Con Cape Town 2020 line-up.
Comic Con announced on Wednesday that Hopper will be attending all three days of Comic Con Cape Town.
His most recent Netflix show "The Umbrella Academy" has fans on tenterhooks waiting for the second season.
Hopper’s attendance at the Con is sure to delight a broad range of fans who have followed his characters across multiple hit shows.
The "Game of Thrones" star's television roles fall squarely within the realm of fantasy or book and comic adaptations.