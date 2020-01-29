'The Umbrella Academy' star Tom Hopper joins Comic Con Cape Town line-up









Tom Hopper in "The Umbrella Academy". Picture: Netflix "The Umbrella Academy" star Tom Hopper has joined the Comic Con Cape Town 2020 line-up. Comic Con announced on Wednesday that Hopper will be attending all three days of Comic Con Cape Town. His most recent Netflix show "The Umbrella Academy" has fans on tenterhooks waiting for the second season. Hopper’s attendance at the Con is sure to delight a broad range of fans who have followed his characters across multiple hit shows. The "Game of Thrones" star's television roles fall squarely within the realm of fantasy or book and comic adaptations.

Hopper will bring with him behind-the-scenes insight into what it takes to create shows of this calibre, and the challenges and joys of creatively interpreting characters held dear by millions of fans.

He will also participate in live Q&A sessions and panel discussions with Comic Con Cape Town visitors on our main stage, and fans can also book photograph and autograph ops with him.

A British actor, Tom is best known for his roles as Luther Hargreeves (AKA Space Boy, AKA Number 1) in "The Umbrella Academy", Billy Bones in the award-winning drama series Black Sails, Sir Percival in the BBC series "Merlin", and Dickon Tarly in the critically acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones".

The inaugural Comic Con Cape Town will be held from 1 – 3 May 2020 at the Cape Town Stadium in Greenpoint, hosted by the City of Cape Town.

Comic Con Cape Town is an entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, celebrities, Cosplay, animation, movies, artists, pop culture elements and so much more.

Event Information:

Venue: Cape Town Stadium

Date: 1 - 3 May 2020

Time: 10am

Tickets: R160 - R450, available at Howler