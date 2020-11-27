Theatre Arts in Cape Town postpones all live shows due to Covid-19 resurgence

Theatre Arts in Observatory, Cape Town, has announced all scheduled live performances at the venue for the rest of the year has been postponed.

The call was made following the resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Caroline Calburn, director of Theatre Arts, said the decision to close the theatre was difficult but necessary.

“It was a difficult decision but with the resurgence of the spread of the Coronavirus in the Western Cape, we are postponing all live performances at Theatre Arts scheduled for the rest of 2020, and hope to present them again early next year,” said Calburn.

She said it included the final production in the Creating Theatre in the Age of Corona series, Murmurations which was created by performance artist Louise Westerhout and award winning theatre maker Megan Furniss.