Theatre-makers to be honoured at this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

After two years of digital celebrations, the annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards moves to a new and relaxed venue in honour of South African theatre-makers. The event is set to take place at the Nederburg winery in Paarl on Sunday, March 27.

The festivities will commence at 6pm. “We are thrilled to be back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies,” said judging panel chairperson Africa Melane. “Our celebration, scheduled for 27 March (World Theatre Day) at 6pm, is our way of saluting members of the industry who have endured enormous hardship under Covid.

“Staging a gala event also signals our confidence in the ability of the local entertainment industry to begin its recovery after the enormous setbacks brought on by the pandemic.” The awards presentation will be held outdoors with a stage erected under the stars, live entertainment, and wine and gourmet food pods provided. “Traditionally, our gala occasion would have been at either the Artscape or Baxter, but we’re excited to be moving to such a beautiful venue to accommodate the social distancing protocols demanded by Covid. The new format makes for an easier flow between people as they reconnect.

“It’s been a rough, tough two years for the theatre world, so we’re delighted to be celebrating in person and in full. I cannot overstate the significance of this for our whole fraternity. “For many, it has been an utterly isolating, traumatic and overwhelming period. To be face to face with each other again is a coming together in a spirit of unity and solidarity, and an affirmation of the entertainment sector’s revitalisation.” Melane further explained that after the trimming down of the categories to accommodate the shuttering of most venues and shows during the pandemic, nominees have been identified in 19 categories this year.

“This year, the categories for performance in plays have been merged with those for musicals and music theatre shows. The panel took this decision because of the a limited number of musicals mounted in 2020 and 2021. “The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. It underscores the huge wellspring of talent in our midst as much as it does the resilience, tenacity and endurance of local directors, performers, stage, set and costume designers. “They refused to be silenced or cowed by adversity. They chose to persevere with immense flourish and flair, conceiving productions that would speak to our minds, hearts and souls.

“Many of them had literally no resources but they worked: for themselves and for us. Their courage, generosity, vision and humanity make us proud. We have much to celebrate. “As a panel, we applaud members of the performing arts community for their courage in mounting productions under very trying and difficult times. “With no income to support themselves and often limited opportunity to exercise their talents or to rehearse, it is admirable that they could continue to look ahead and maintain such resolute optimism.”

Below are the nominees of this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards. Best New South African Script Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service

Louis Viljoen | The Outlaw Muckridge Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda Sibuyiselo Dywili | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology Best New Director Mava Silumko | First Accused

Robyn September | Heads or Tail(s) Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko! Wendy Cynthia Mbali | Blood on the Road

Best Performance by an Ensemble Aphiwe Livi | Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service Kim Adonis | Yamkela Ntendiyo | Amé Strydom | Megan Theron | Zukisani Nongogo | A Howl in Makhanda

Sibuyiselo Dywili | Siyamthanda Bangani | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko! Sisipho Mbopa | Nolufefe Ntshuntshe | When We Awake Wessel Pretorius | David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology

Best Performance in Revue, Cabaret or One-Person-Show John Maytham | The Outlaw Muckridge | Muckridge Pieter-Dirk Uys | Lockup/Lockdown | Various roles

Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert Best Lighting Design Daniel Galloway | The Unlikely Secret Agent

Faheem Bardien | The Lady Aoi Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Snapped Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

Wolf Britz | Valsrivier Best Set Design Craig Leo | Snapped

Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi Kirsti Cumming | Snapped (Videography) Wolf Britz | Master Harold… and the Boys

Wolf Britz | Valsrivier Best Costume Design Craig Leo | Snapped

Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi Penny Simpson | The Producers Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

Widaad Albertus | Master Harold… and the Boys Best Performance in Opera – Male Lukhanyo Moyake | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir

Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman Martin Mkhize | Hänsel und Gretel | Peter Reuben Mbonambi | Curlew River | Abbot

William Berger | La Bohème | Marcello Best Perfomance in Opera – Female Ané Pretorius | La Bohème | Musetta

Bongiwe Nakani | Hänsel und Gretel | Knusperhexe Brittany Smith | Hänsel und Gretel | Gretel Ernestine Stuurman | La Rondine | Magda

Siphokazi Molteno | Così fan tutte | Dorabella Best Performance by Supporting Actor in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production Earl Gregory | The Producers | Carmen Ghia

Gideon Lombard | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles Sanda Shandu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

Siya Mayola | Master Harold… and the Boys | Willie Best Performance by Supporting Actress in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production Claire Glover | The Producers | Hold Me-Touch Me

Michele la Trobe | The Producers | Various roles Nadine Suliaman | The Producers | Various roles Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini

Zinzi Matshakaza | Curse of the Womb | Bonita Best Performance by Lead Actress in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha

Erika Marais | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Eleanor Kasrils Jennie Reznek | Snapped | Herself Tinarie Van Wyk Loots | Valsrivier | Dominique Botha

Raquel Munn | The Producers | Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen | Svaden Best Performance by Lead Actor in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production Alan Committie | The Producers | Max Bialystock

Desmond Dube | Master Harold… and the Boys | Sam Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi | The Nurse | Mrs Rakujo Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Ronnie Kasrils | Others

Robert Hindley | Valsrivier | Paul Botha Best Director Alan Committie | The Outlaw Muckridge

Fred Abrahamse | The Lady Aoi Greg Karvellas | Master Harold… and the Boys Janice Honeyman | Valsrivier

Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent Best Production Abrahamse and Meyer Productions | The Lady Aoi

Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre | Master Harold… and the Boys Sizile Arts Collective | A Howl in Makhanda Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers