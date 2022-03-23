Theatre-makers to be honoured at this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

After two years of digital celebrations, the annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards moves to a new and relaxed venue in honour of South African theatre-makers.
The event is set to take place at the Nederburg winery in Paarl on Sunday, March 27.
The festivities will commence at 6pm.
“We are thrilled to be back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies,” said judging panel chairperson Africa Melane.
“Our celebration, scheduled for 27 March (World Theatre Day) at 6pm, is our way of saluting members of the industry who have endured enormous hardship under Covid.
“Staging a gala event also signals our confidence in the ability of the local entertainment industry to begin its recovery after the enormous setbacks brought on by the pandemic.”
The awards presentation will be held outdoors with a stage erected under the stars, live entertainment, and wine and gourmet food pods provided.
“Traditionally, our gala occasion would have been at either the Artscape or Baxter, but we’re excited to be moving to such a beautiful venue to accommodate the social distancing protocols demanded by Covid. The new format makes for an easier flow between people as they reconnect.
“It’s been a rough, tough two years for the theatre world, so we’re delighted to be celebrating in person and in full. I cannot overstate the significance of this for our whole fraternity.
“For many, it has been an utterly isolating, traumatic and overwhelming period. To be face to face with each other again is a coming together in a spirit of unity and solidarity, and an affirmation of the entertainment sector’s revitalisation.”
Melane further explained that after the trimming down of the categories to accommodate the shuttering of most venues and shows during the pandemic, nominees have been identified in 19 categories this year.
“This year, the categories for performance in plays have been merged with those for musicals and music theatre shows. The panel took this decision because of the a limited number of musicals mounted in 2020 and 2021.
“The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. It underscores the huge wellspring of talent in our midst as much as it does the resilience, tenacity and endurance of local directors, performers, stage, set and costume designers.
“They refused to be silenced or cowed by adversity. They chose to persevere with immense flourish and flair, conceiving productions that would speak to our minds, hearts and souls.
“Many of them had literally no resources but they worked: for themselves and for us. Their courage, generosity, vision and humanity make us proud. We have much to celebrate.
“As a panel, we applaud members of the performing arts community for their courage in mounting productions under very trying and difficult times.
“With no income to support themselves and often limited opportunity to exercise their talents or to rehearse, it is admirable that they could continue to look ahead and maintain such resolute optimism.”
Below are the nominees of this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.
Best New South African Script
Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service
Louis Viljoen | The Outlaw Muckridge
Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda
Sibuyiselo Dywili | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!
Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology
Best New Director
Mava Silumko | First Accused
Robyn September | Heads or Tail(s)
Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!
Wendy Cynthia Mbali | Blood on the Road
Best Performance by an Ensemble
Aphiwe Livi | Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service
Kim Adonis | Yamkela Ntendiyo | Amé Strydom | Megan Theron | Zukisani Nongogo | A Howl in Makhanda
Sibuyiselo Dywili | Siyamthanda Bangani | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!
Sisipho Mbopa | Nolufefe Ntshuntshe | When We Awake
Wessel Pretorius | David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology
Best Performance in Revue, Cabaret or One-Person-Show
John Maytham | The Outlaw Muckridge | Muckridge
Pieter-Dirk Uys | Lockup/Lockdown | Various roles
Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert
Best Lighting Design
Daniel Galloway | The Unlikely Secret Agent
Faheem Bardien | The Lady Aoi
Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Snapped
Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology
Wolf Britz | Valsrivier
Best Set Design
Craig Leo | Snapped
Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi
Kirsti Cumming | Snapped (Videography)
Wolf Britz | Master Harold… and the Boys
Wolf Britz | Valsrivier
Best Costume Design
Craig Leo | Snapped
Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi
Penny Simpson | The Producers
Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology
Widaad Albertus | Master Harold… and the Boys
Best Performance in Opera – Male
Lukhanyo Moyake | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir
Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman
Martin Mkhize | Hänsel und Gretel | Peter
Reuben Mbonambi | Curlew River | Abbot
William Berger | La Bohème | Marcello
Best Perfomance in Opera – Female
Ané Pretorius | La Bohème | Musetta
Bongiwe Nakani | Hänsel und Gretel | Knusperhexe
Brittany Smith | Hänsel und Gretel | Gretel
Ernestine Stuurman | La Rondine | Magda
Siphokazi Molteno | Così fan tutte | Dorabella
Best Performance by Supporting Actor in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production
Earl Gregory | The Producers | Carmen Ghia
Gideon Lombard | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles
Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles
Sanda Shandu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles
Siya Mayola | Master Harold… and the Boys | Willie
Best Performance by Supporting Actress in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production
Claire Glover | The Producers | Hold Me-Touch Me
Michele la Trobe | The Producers | Various roles
Nadine Suliaman | The Producers | Various roles
Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini
Zinzi Matshakaza | Curse of the Womb | Bonita
Best Performance by Lead Actress in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production
Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha
Erika Marais | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Eleanor Kasrils
Jennie Reznek | Snapped | Herself
Tinarie Van Wyk Loots | Valsrivier | Dominique Botha
Raquel Munn | The Producers | Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen | Svaden
Best Performance by Lead Actor in a Play, Musical or Music Theatre Production
Alan Committie | The Producers | Max Bialystock
Desmond Dube | Master Harold… and the Boys | Sam
Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi | The Nurse | Mrs Rakujo
Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Ronnie Kasrils | Others
Robert Hindley | Valsrivier | Paul Botha
Best Director
Alan Committie | The Outlaw Muckridge
Fred Abrahamse | The Lady Aoi
Greg Karvellas | Master Harold… and the Boys
Janice Honeyman | Valsrivier
Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent
Best Production
Abrahamse and Meyer Productions | The Lady Aoi
Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre | Master Harold… and the Boys
Sizile Arts Collective | A Howl in Makhanda
Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers
Theatre Rocket | Valsrivier
The 57th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards is set to take place at the Nederburg winery in Paarl on Sunday, March 27.