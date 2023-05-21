Top acts to take the stage at the ‘Cape Town Jazzathon’ in June

The ‘Cape Town Jazzathon’ is set to attract thousands of jazz music lovers from across Mzansi as the cream of the crop flock to the annual event. The event, which recently marked its 25-year anniversary in 2022 under the banner of JCQ Productions, takes place at the Grand Arena in Grandwest, Cape Town, on June 23 - 25.

Event organiser Craig Parks shared his excitement about this year’s fresh line-up. Parks said: “We are thrilled to announce that we have the most incredible line-up of musicians, artists and performers taking to the stage. “The Cape Town Jazzathon will host its 26th anniversary in fitting style, bringing all the glitz and glamour to deliver a truly African celebration of music from across South Africa and other African countries, including Mozambique and Congo.“

Paxton Fielies. Picture: Instagram Acts include Chad Saaiman, Sarah-Jane Thomas, Paxton, The Black Ties, Seth Grey and Youngsta CPT. The iconic event will feature at least six performances daily at the Grand Arena between 12am and 8pm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Jazzathon (@capetownjazzathon) Parks said the event also boast entertainment by Jimmy Dludlu, who will travel from Mozambique, and US guitar player Stanley Gordon, who flies in directly from his European tour.

Parks added: “There are also many exciting attractions and brand-new additions to the June edition of The Cape Town Jazzathon African Celebration. “The festival will include a variety of genres, an exclusive music showcase venue at The Roxy Revue Bar, a Funk-n-Fusion stage at Hanover Street featuring DJs, Hip Hop, Afro-fusion, solo acts, after parties, a corporate area, and more.” YoungstaCPT. Picture: Instagram Music lovers can check out the joint venture with “Music Exchange (MEX)”, which will host prominent international music business executives and artists at several festivals in the Grand West Market Hall from June 22-24.