Picture: Supplied

Treat your mom to a bountiful buffet at the iconic President Hotel nestled in-between the pristine beaches and vibrant city, in the windless sanctuary of Bantry Bay on Sunday, 12 May. Followed by a glass of bubbly on arrival, guests will be delighted to a harvest table style variety of salads and comforting dishes such as a roasted shoulder of lamb with a rosemary jus, a honey roasted gammon with apple sauce, a grilled kingklip for those who shy away from the more carnivorous spread and all the sides you need to satisfy that Sunday roast craving.

The Queen would only end the meal with high tea, and this lunch does not differ – each table of four can anticipate a sumptuous spread of cakes and pastries, perfectly stacked in a three tier celebration of sweetness.

Diners can enjoy this whilst sipping on the hotel’s premium wines or signature cocktails, all while getting the chance to relax, catch-up and revel in the joyous occasion with the Atlantic Ocean in full view and live music to tantalize the senses.

Moms and parents can enjoy a well-deserved break with the help of the hotel’s reliable, friendly child minders who will keep the kids entertained in the kiddies play area, packed with activities for them to enjoy the day in equal amounts.

Lunch will be from 12:30 to 15:00 and will cost R395 per person, R195 for children under 12 and children under 6 eat for free when accompanied by a paying adult. All beverages are at an additional cost, excluding your drink on arrival.

Don’t miss the chance at this fruitful feast and book to secure your seat, book online.



