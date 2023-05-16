‘Tswalo’ celebrates the art of African storytelling at Baxter Theatre

“Theatre duo”, Billy Langa and Mahlatsi Mokgonyana’s enthralling dance piece “Tswalo” is set to wow Cape Town audiences this Africa Month. “Tswalo” is currently on at the Baxter Theatre for a limited season, ending on Saturday, May 20.

Written and performed by Langa with direction and lighting design by Mokgonyana, in collaboration with sound designer, John Withers, the dynamic one-hander “begs the question (or theory) of being, becoming and unbecoming”. “Tswalo” is a 2016 body of poems constructed to fragment a narrative that is carried in both physicality and voice. It is placed in a timeless space of existence, which explores the primary themes of being, chaos and beauty, blood and birth, and love and war in the same frame.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Langa says: “’Tswalo’ is a celebration of his journey as an artist, performer and African storyteller. “The piece literally started as a movement piece and it didn't have words back in the day,” recalls Langa. “It started as part of my graduation piece when I was studying at The Market Theatre Laboratory. And over the years, the piece has developed.

“It was Mahlatsi who suggested the words for the piece and since then, the work has evolved and become a genesis, for us as a duo. This is one of the pieces that launched our careers.” “Tswalo,” is defined as a theatrical piece that combines movement, song and text towards the development of a distinct theatrical language “as a way of reconstructing and deconstructing the orthodox and the traditional chronology” of telling stories. Billy Langa in Tswalo. Picture: Jesse Kramer “This is an exciting poetic piece that looks at things of life and death. It touches on this journey of the child who chooses his parents from heaven and says. And he gets here and finds chaos. And so the child tries to find stability in the chaos of the world.

“It's a feast of African storytelling and the celebration of ourselves. In the piece, people will be reminded of themselves and the things that they dreamt of and wanted to be when they were children. It is a journey through memory. Langa and Mahlatsi were recognised as the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Theatre and as part of the winning prize, the “theatre duo” will be showcasing their new works at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda, Eastern Cape. The iconic arts festival is scheduled to take place from June 22 until July 2.

“The Standard Bank Young Artist Award has always been on our bucket list. Mahlatsi and I kept saying to one another, ‘If one of us can win it, it will be a win for both of us. “And to have won it together, as the Theatre Duo is an absolute privilege. “For us, this award is about access for the younger folk. This is to say to the young creatives, continue to dream. Continue to create because anything is possible.”

“Theatre duo” will be showcasing Jefferson Tshabalala’s “Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars” (KKK), an epic satirical take on contemporary South Africa. “This is an exciting moment to be working alongside our long-term collaborator J Bobs Tshabalala. “This is the work that challenges the status quo. It’s the piece that speaks to the politics of our time and disrupts a lot of things.

