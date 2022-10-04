Two iconic SA bands to collaborate for the first time on stage in Cape Town

When you see the names Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels alongside The Rockets, you know you’re about to witness history. For the first time – and unlikely to be repeated – the two most iconic bands in South Africa are about to collaborate.

This historic union is unique to Mzansi as living legends Jerry Watt and Dr Victor and their respective bands will unite and effortlessly blend their career-spanning hits into one super jam. A stage filled with award-winning, hugely talented and respected musicians on multiple tiers with exceptional stage lighting will mix their pop, rock, Afro-pop, reggae, R&B and soul and share their songs with the kind of energy they have become famous for. For more than 30 years Dr Victor, real name Victor Khojane, has been crafting and creating an uplifting up-tempo sound that has earned this singer, musician, songwriter and producer an enviable reputation on the South African music scene and abroad.

The Rockets have supported many international acts in South Africa including Usher, Ronan Keating, Will Young, Patrizio Buanne, Alicia Keys, P.Diddy, Eddy Grant, Luther Vandross, The Spice Girls, Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, and The O’Jays. They have also performed at many other prestigious events in South Africa, including the Staying Alive Aids concert at Greenpoint Stadium, Unite of the Stars, the massive Concerts in the Park held at Ellis Park, KKNK, Rand Show, The Jazzathon, The Richtersveld Land Claim Celebration and the Taliep Petersen Tribute show at Grand West Arena. Fans can gear up to dance and sing along to the iconic songs “Gimme Hope Jo’anna”, “Gimme A Break”, “I Love to Truck”, “Surrender”, “Shambala”, “Back to the Hits”, “If You Want To Be Happy”, “Loving You”, “Tumbai”, “Namakwa Daisy” and many more of their well-loved hits.

Watt told IOL Entertainment that the talk of a collaboration happened after he fell ill. “In February this year, I was diagnosed with retroperitoneal liposarcoma. In March, the tumour (the size of a newborn baby) was removed in a 15-hour operation at Tygerberg Hospital. “One of my kidneys, part of my colon and muscles in my leg were removed as well. With no guarantees of making it through the operation or the tumour not recurring, I decided to approach Dr Victor with the idea of doing a collaboration.

“Dr Victor responded very enthusiastically. We have known and respected each other for most of our musical careers.” He added: “I watched a video of Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago collaborating and thought it would be amazing if Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels and The Rockets could do something similar. “The Rockets have been going for more than 50 years and Dr Victor for more than 40 years. I felt it would be something unique and historical as the chances of two legendary bands being around for so long forming a live collaboration would be rare.”

Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels with The Rockets. Picture:Supplied Dr Victor said: “It’s an honour to collaborate with one of my early guitar idols, especially the Rockets. They’ve inspired me from a very early age so when Jerry came to me with the idea of playing together on one stage, uniting the two bands, I agreed immediately it was a great idea. (There’s) also the fact that it hasn’t been done before. “I’m really looking forward to the night of the show. It will be a night not to be missed where both bands will play the music that has been the soundtrack for so many people’s lives, from past to present hits. “We’ll try and squeeze all that music into two-and-a-half hours. It will be amazing. Please get your tickets.”