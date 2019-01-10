Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt. Picture: Supplied

Maison Mumm’s Chief Entertainment Officer, Usain Bolt is set to make his grand return to announce his #nextvictory at The Sun Met 2019 on 26 January at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.



From winning gold medals and exceeding all odds, Usain’s #nextvictory is nothing short of pioneering. No stranger to African soil, Usain immersed in Mzansi culture by arriving in grand style and daring guests to #darewincelebrate at last year’s Sun Met.





His attendance this year, will lead up to celebrating his #nextvictory in unchartered territories.









Chief Entertainment Officer Usain Bolt will be joined by Mumm’s Master of Celebrations, Minnie Dlamini-Jones at this year’s Africa’s richest race. Minnie is set to thrill guests with her daring fashion, bubbly personality and noted rapport. She will join Usain to reveal their exciting #nextvictory together again, after their gravity defying celebration in zero-gravity: being some of the first to ever taste and experience Mumm’s Grand Cordon Stellar – made for zero-gravity only.





This year’s Sun Met promises fuse high-end fashion with world-class entertainment. Under its theme African Luxury: Precious Metals, this year’s event will be embellished with striking touches of gold, copper and platinum.





Inspired by the riches of the earth and is a celebration of all things luxurious. Race enthusiasts, fashionistas and Africa’s A-listers are expected to walk on one of the most glittering red carpet in their most opulent outfits. Whether you’re betting for that lucky horse or within the fashion feels of mystique and allure, The Sun Met celebrates and encourages triumph on all fronts.





G.H. Mumm, the champagne that encompasses victory, is excited to celebrate your #nextvictory and boasts as one of the official sponsors at the biggest race of the summer season. It promises electrifying thrills and an exhilarating aura both on and off the race-track.



