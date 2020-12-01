V&A Waterfront is ready to share joy this festive season

Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront is ready to contribute to humanity’s attempts to restore hope and they are set to do it in a meaningful way. The Waterfront is the heart of a city located at the edge of the world but retains central focus as a destination that continues to create the world’s most inspiring waterfront neighbourhood. The precinct’s formidable community of more than 450 shops, 180 business tenants, 101 entertainment activities and more than 80 eateries are geared to mark this year’s festive period as a period of hope that is undoubtedly needed by many. This year the Waterfront is creating a sense of neighbourly belonging and shared thanksgiving, marking it with a symbolic African Tree of Hope as the centrepiece of its message. “The Tree of Hope will be presented as our symbol of joy and outreach to our community with a lighting of its lanterns.” explains Tinyiko Mageza, Executive Manager for Marketing at the V&A Waterfront. This year, everyone from Hong Kong to Hout Bay can enjoy Africa’s take on the meaning of festive joy.

Visitors to the V&A Waterfront can look forward to musical entertainment from November until January, every Sunday, with Take the Stage which is a platform for emerging local musicians and musical ensembles to showcase their talent.

A Dining with our Neighbours community food experience is also a highlight that will take place at the new local food space - Makers Landing located at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal.

The V&A Waterfront is launching a drive-in cinema in partnership with Ster-Kinekor with shows available from Thursday to Sunday.

More socially distanced entertainment for little ones and families includes a Kid’s Market for children between ages 4 to 14 to practise being entrepreneurs, a play area, opposite the Cape Wheel and the Kids Parkour at Battery Park.

The V&A Waterfront will be operating under the latest Covid-19 protocols and guidelines as issued under lockdown level 1.

Visitors are reminded to at all times keep their the safety and health and that of others around them in mind and as required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while in public spaces, to practice social distancing and sanitize their hands frequently.

The year 2020 has reminded us as a collective that sometimes the intangible is the most valuable, that joy is the fuel of life.

Now that we come back together to rebuild and to reconnect, the V&A Waterfront looks forward to sharing the best of local design, art and culture within its neighbourhood.

See the full list of on-site activities for visitors below: