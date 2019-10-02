Veuve Clicquot Polo Series kicks off in November









Veuve Clicquot and Val de Vie Estate, South Africa's home of polo, are proud to announce important changes moving into the 2020 polo season.

November 17, 2019 will herald the start of an exciting new series of Veuve Clicquot polo events to be held at the prestigious estate in the Cape Winelands, with a variety of experiences taking place up until April 2020.

Inspired by the evolution and increasing popularity of the game over the past decade, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Series 2019/2020 will include an extended season of Champagne Sunday brunch events, set to be a highlight on the Western Cape’s summer calendar.





Polo has not only gathered momentum in South Africa, with more women attracted by the athleticism, skill and horsemanship demanded of the game, but African countries have too shown growing interest in the sport.





Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Brunch





Kicking off on 17 November 2019 and continuing most Sundays during the 2019/2020 polo season, polo brunches in the Polo Club Restaurant on Val de Vie Estate include a late morning and afternoon of chukkas, chats and creative cuisine. It’s a day for light and stylish summer dressing and all-important networking.





Cost: R395 per person (includes a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label on arrival, a gourmet brunch harvest table selection and an item from the plated menu)

Venue: The Polo Pavilion Restaurant at Val de Vie Estate

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Live entertainment, gourmet food stations and a polo game

Children allowed (special menu available)

Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational





On Sunday 1 March 2020 the final sizzle of summer, the crisp chill of Champagne, live entertainment, delicious cuisine and the culmination of the series takes place at the most exclusive polo event of the year: the Veuve Clicquot Polo Series Invitational. 2020 polo is set to be a breath of fresh flair!





Cost: R4900 per person (includes flowing Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and delectable cuisine)

Venue: Val de Vie Estate

Time: 12:00 – 18:00

Secure your very limited ticket: [email protected]