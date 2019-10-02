Veuve Clicquot and Val de Vie Estate, South Africa’s home of polo, are proud to announce important changes moving into the 2020 polo season.
November 17, 2019 will herald the start of an exciting new series of Veuve Clicquot polo events to be held at the prestigious estate in the Cape Winelands, with a variety of experiences taking place up until April 2020.
Inspired by the evolution and increasing popularity of the game over the past decade, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Series 2019/2020 will include an extended season of Champagne Sunday brunch events, set to be a highlight on the Western Cape’s summer calendar.