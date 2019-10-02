WATCH: 5 Myths about Tough Mudder









More than 2 700 people challenged the 8km and 16km courses, taking on 21 gargantuan obstacles with the world's best back-up: each other. File pic. Thinking of running a Tough Mudder ? Do the words "yeah, right" come to mind? If so, you're not alone.

We are always shocked to discover just how many Tough Mudder finishers thought they wouldn't be able to finish a Tough Mudder before signing up. What's the lesson here? We're all stronger and more capable of accomplishing tougher goals than we think.



To prove that, we've listed the top 5 myths about completing a Tough Mudder:





1. You need to be super fit:





If you have a 12-pack and chiseled arms you probably look great in that tank top-and that's worth something to some people. However, you don't need all those muscles to achieve Tough Mudder glory. What you do need is some workout regularity and a whole lot of mental grit and determination. You have to really want to cross that finish line and accept that you're going to have to get out of your comfort zone to get there. After the first obstacle, you'll feel the adrenaline rush and encouragement from other Mudders helping push you through.





2. You need to train for 10 hours a week





Most participants work out 4 to 6 hours a week during training. As an added bonus, you don't always have to train at the gym: you can train outside, sign up for a local boot camp or play a sport on your off-days.





3. You need to be able to run 16 kilometers





A Tough Mudder course is interspersed with awesome obstacles. For the most part, you run one kilometre and then face an obstacle--run another 500m and face another. Another thing to keep in mind is that Tough Mudder events are not timed, so whether you're taking on the 8 km Half or the 16km Full and you need to take a break, walk for a bit. Nobody's going to judge you.





4. You have to complete all the obstacles





You can skip obstacles. If you are claustrophobic and can't swim, don't be a hero and attempt a water obstacle where you'll be confined to tight spaces. If you can't physically complete an obstacle, you can always ask your teammates or other Mudders for assistance. Whatever your fitness level, you should try to complete as many obstacles as you realistically can.





Tough Mudder is about trying things that challenge and even scare you. Sure, you have the option to skip, but facing your fears is way more badass than standing on the sidelines.





5. You can't run Tough Mudder alone





You don't have any teammates? Fear not. While it's true that you can't complete certain obstacles on your own, you can absolutely sign up and run a Tough Mudder on your own. Other Mudders on the course will have your back - it's what they do.





No matter what your limitations or reservations may be, you can push yourself to be better than you were yesterday. Everyone has that ability - you just have to choose to do it. Go ahead and tap into that potential of yours. Once you complete a Tough Mudder, you'll be shocked at how easy it is to do other things you didn't think you could do.





