Africa’s Grandest Gathering will provide the stage for some of the greatest names in jazz, including Judith Sephuma, the UK’s KOKOROKO and Ezra Collective, Manou Gallo from Côte d’Ivoire, Earl Sweatshirt and Joel Ross from the USA, and Cape Town’s Sounds of Brass. 

They will perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which will take place on March 27 and 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Festival director, Billy Domingo said the CTIJF - and the run-up to the two-day event - offered South Africans a chance to see all their favourite local and international musicians on one stage.

He said the free concert allowed around 14,500 people from different backgrounds to come together and see world class artistes perform. 

Domingo urged African artists not to stand back, but rather come forward and take up their place on the stage.

"When [African artists] shine [their] lights bright on that stage, it is to say: I am an African, welcome to my world," he said.

The following artists will take to the CTIJF 2020 stage:

  • Bombshelter Beast (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Earl Sweatshirt (USA)
  • Ezra Collective (UNITED KINGDOM)
  • Grassy Spark (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Joel Ross (USA)
  • Johan Lass (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Jonas Gwangwa Tribute (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Judith Sephuma (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • KOKOROKO (UNITED KINGDOM)
  • Kuaetnika (INDONESIA)
  • Manou Gallo (CÔTE D’IVOIRE)
  • Sjava (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Sounds of Brass (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • The Unity Band (SOUTH AFRICA)
  • Saudiq Khan (SOUTH AFRICA)
General access tickets for the 2020 festival are available at  Computicket  at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass. 

CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999.