Africa’s Grandest Gathering will provide the stage for some of the greatest names in jazz, including Judith Sephuma, the UK’s KOKOROKO and Ezra Collective, Manou Gallo from Côte d’Ivoire, Earl Sweatshirt and Joel Ross from the USA, and Cape Town’s Sounds of Brass. They will perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which will take place on March 27 and 28, 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Festival director, Billy Domingo said the CTIJF - and the run-up to the two-day event - offered South Africans a chance to see all their favourite local and international musicians on one stage.

He said the free concert allowed around 14,500 people from different backgrounds to come together and see world class artistes perform.

Domingo urged African artists not to stand back, but rather come forward and take up their place on the stage.