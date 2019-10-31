Sifiso Nene. Picture: Supplied

One of SA’s most loved comedians, Sifiso Nene, is headed to Cape Town this weekend to debut a one-night-only performance of his newest funny showcase, "I Have No Choice". The KwaZulu-Natal-born stand-up comedian, actor and MC, is set to charm The Mother City comedy audiences at The Baxter Theatre on Saturday 2 November 2019, with his infectious humour and relatable jokes.

Nene had audiences falling off their chairs with laughter at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival in July. It is for this reason that he chose Cape Town as his city of choice to kick-start his new national tour: "I Have No Choice".

Nene is no stranger in the comedy industry. He launched his career in 2009 when he won the first season of So You Think You Are Funny - which was a nationwide talent search for up and coming comedians on SABC1.

Since then, Nene has kept his winning streak alive, after winning the Comics Choice Awards in 2012 and 2013, in the Audience Choice category.

Nene says his one-man show in Cape Town is a true first for him.

“People should look forward to me performing a full show, that’s going to be way longer than my usual 10-minute slots at various comedy shows and festivals.”