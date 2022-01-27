What's on at Theatre on The Bay for summer 2022

If you’re looking for great local entertainment in Cape Town this summer, then look no further than Theatre on The Bay in Camps Bay. GERTRUDE STEIN AND A COMPANION

1 – 5 February, 2022 An evocative and witty play that explores the extraordinary relationship between lifelong partners Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas who rejected the conservative values of middle class America in the early nineteen hundreds and found refuge in the bohemian decadence of Paris... and in each other.

This award-winning production was first performed at the Alexander Bar in Cape Town in 2018 and was nominated for a Fleur du Cap Theatre award for Best Ensemble Performance. In 2019 the production was invited to the Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival where Lynita Crofford won the award for best female performance. In November 2019 the play was performed at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton in Johannesburg where Lynita Crofford and Shirley Johnston both won the prestigious Naledi award for best lead performances in a play. Starring Lynita Crofford & Shirley Johnston Direction by Chris Weir

Age restriction: PG (Contains adult themes). Tickets: R180 - R220 Booking link: tickets.computicket.com/event/gertrude_stein_and_a_companion/7113247/7178169/1324

CHESTER MISSING & CONRAD KOCH’S RAMAPUPPET 8 – 12 February, 2022

This is Conrad’s most local-is-lekker show to date. Starring Hilton, the ostrich who gives relationship advice, Mr Dixon, school teacher of 43 years, Ronnie the rock 'n roll internet troll, and of course his celebrity mate Chester Missing, roasting everything from awkward Covid-19 protocols to laser hair removal. RAMAPUPPET is just over an hour of delightful, gut-wrenchingly funny, world-class ventriloquism poking fun at the bonkers hurdles South Africans face. From lockdown to looting, from Zoom meetings to alcohol bans, and that manager at Checkers who wields more power than Presidents, there is so much in Mzansi to laugh at. The show is family friendly. A great night out for everyone!

Age restriction: PG (Contains adult themes). Tickets: R180 - R220 Booking link: tickets.computicket.com/event/ramapuppet_at_theatre_on_the_bay/7178180

SHIRLEY VALENTINE 14 February – 5 March, 2022

Shirley Valentine is an award-winning British one-woman play by Willy Russell. Shirley, a bored, middle-aged housewife, is trapped in a stale, loveless marriage. Her children are all grown up and she frequently talks to the wall in her kitchen while preparing her husband’s regular evening meal of egg and chips. Shirley feels stuck in a rut and finds solace in her daily glass of wine as she muses over the lack of excitement in her life. When her best friend asks her to go to Greece with her for 2 weeks, Shirley jumps at the chance with a mix of exhilaration and jittery nerves. Leaving a note for her husband that simply reads “Gone to Greece – Back in two weeks”, Shirley leaves for her holiday. Starring Natasha Sutherland Direction by Gina Schmukler

Age restriction: PG (Contains adult themes). Tickets: R180 - R220 Booking link:

tickets.computicket.com/event/shirley_valentine/2589540 THE DEAD TINDER SOCIETY

8 – 19 March, 2022 The Dead Tinder Society explores the funny, scary, vulnerable world of dating. Not just any dating – online dating. Specifically, Tinder. Especially in the 21st Century when technology is at its peak, human connection is tenuous, at best, and the prospect of sex with new people is as alarming as it is tantalising. This hilarious romp through lust, one-night stands, rage, heartbreak, desire, friendship, loyalty and re-discovering oneself after the dust has settled, tries to answer many questions: How do you resurrect your love life while mothering a baby and a toddler? How do you forgive? And how do you tell a famous Springbok rugby player that you won’t have sex with him on the N1?

Starring Sharon Spiegel-Wagner Direction by Lesedi Job Written by Ashleigh Harvey

Age restriction: PG (Contains colourful language and adult themes) Tickets: R180 - R220 Booking link:

tickets.computicket.com/event/the_dead_tinder_society/7088826 THE LAST FIVE YEARS

29 March – 9 April, 2022 The Last Five Years is a one-act drama-comedy telling the story of the short-lived marriage between Catherine Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist on the brink of getting his big break. This story of two people meeting at the wrong time in their lives is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy tells their story backwards from the end of their relationship to first meeting, whilst Jamie proceeds chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show. Starring Anthony Downing & Zoë McLaughlin

Direction by Paul Griffiths Musical direction by Jaco Griessel Age restriction: PG-13