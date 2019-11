La Parada (Century City)

1 Energy Lane, Apex building, Century City

La Parada are hosting another viewing party for the Rugby at the Century City Square. They'll have the game streaming on TV's in-store and outside on a large screen so if you're wanting to be a part of the gees make sure you're there.





This will be followed by live performances by Grassy Spark, The Rudimentals, Amigo Santana, Jacob Swann & Cocolo. Expect to be dancing into the early hours of the morning, sipping on ice-cold drinks and chowing some good grub from Tiger's Milk or delicious tapas from La Parada.

Entrance is free. No bookings, first come first serve.





Canal Walk Shopping Centre

Century Blvd, Century City





Get behind the Boks and join the gees by watching the Rugby World Cup matches in Canal Walk's Food Court.